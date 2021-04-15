Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

