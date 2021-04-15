Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) is Collective Family Office LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,527 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Collective Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.41. 14,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

