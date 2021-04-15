Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $21.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $807.64. 6,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $735.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $488.00 and a twelve month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $753.74.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

