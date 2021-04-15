Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

ISNPY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. 60,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,485. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

