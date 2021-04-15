International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

IMXI has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded International Money Express from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $560.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

