International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.4% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

NYSE IBM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $132.48. The company had a trading volume of 73,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.97 and a 200-day moving average of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

