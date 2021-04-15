Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,799.60 ($23.51).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 2,023 ($26.43) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,036 ($26.60). The company has a market cap of £5.88 billion and a PE ratio of 37.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,877.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,660.70.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.