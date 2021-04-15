InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $73.62

Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.62 and last traded at $72.08, with a volume of 1004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IDCC. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 3.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InterDigital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,434,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,686,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

