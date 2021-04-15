Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

IPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a C$18.25 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.08.

Shares of IPL stock traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$17.94. 528,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,855. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.44. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$9.55 and a one year high of C$18.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.49.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$624.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 1.0800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

