Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 35,527 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67. The stock has a market cap of $261.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

