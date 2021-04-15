Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $64.19 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $261.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.