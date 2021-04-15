Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells 8,120 Shares of Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $131,787.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
ZUO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. 1,526,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29 and a beta of 2.20. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.
Featured Article: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.