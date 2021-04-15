Insider Selling: Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CMO Sells 805,000 Shares of Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $933,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,764,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ZOM opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Zomedica Corp. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.91.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zomedica stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 285,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Zomedica as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.