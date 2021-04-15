Insider Selling: Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CMO Sells 805,000 Shares of Stock

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total value of $933,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,764,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ZOM opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14. Zomedica Corp. has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $2.91.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.
About Zomedica
Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.
