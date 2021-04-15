Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $188.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.55 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,444,000 after acquiring an additional 996,628 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,008 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.