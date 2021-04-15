Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 28,746 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 45,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,303. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $53.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

