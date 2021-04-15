Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 40,400 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 40,400 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $3,025,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 499,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,455. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.88. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

