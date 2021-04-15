Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $76,440.00.
NASDAQ:RDI opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.03.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
