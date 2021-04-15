Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $76,440.00.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.16% of Reading International worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

