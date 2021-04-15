Insider Selling: Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Director Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Director Justin W. Yorke sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $64,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,961.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PCSA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.26. 188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $14.24.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.71% of Processa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

