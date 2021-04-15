Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells $148,560.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $148,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,883.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $144,880.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $169,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.66. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 30.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after purchasing an additional 86,997 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 154.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 76.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Article: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.