Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,846,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,217,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $860,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $857,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,263,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $777,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,337. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 116.63 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,346,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eXp World by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,188,000 after buying an additional 155,058 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eXp World by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 148,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 98,007 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of eXp World by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after buying an additional 97,444 shares during the period. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

