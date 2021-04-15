Insider Selling: Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Sells 12,916 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE APLE opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.06.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,835,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
