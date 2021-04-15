Insider Selling: Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Sells 12,916 Shares of Stock

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE APLE opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $16.06.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,835,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 150,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

