Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $21,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $23,385.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.76. 374,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,886. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

