Insider Buying: Palla Pharma Limited (ASX:PAL) Insider Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Palla Pharma Limited (ASX:PAL) insider Iain Ross purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$35,700.00 ($25,500.00).

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31.

About Palla Pharma

Palla Pharma Limited, a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company, produces and distributes narcotic raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and finished dosage formulations for pharmaceutical markets in Australia and Norway. It also produces and distributes poppy seeds to culinary markets.

