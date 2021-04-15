Insider Buying: Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Francis Patrick Ostronic bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTH opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.27). Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4,537.83% and a negative net margin of 903.35%.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.