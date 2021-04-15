Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,356 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Innospec in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Innospec by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Innospec by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $103.83 on Thursday. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.60 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CL King increased their price target on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

