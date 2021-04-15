Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Update

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 415.4% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Inner Spirit stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Inner Spirit has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Inner Spirit
