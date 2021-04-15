Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Short Interest Update

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 415.4% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Inner Spirit stock opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Inner Spirit has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Inner Spirit

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores. As of February 09, 2021, it operated 75 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores across Canada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

