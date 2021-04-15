ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Holdings Decreased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,563 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in ING Groep by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 12,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ING Groep by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ING opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $12.76.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

