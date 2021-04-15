Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INFY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Investec cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

INFY opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. Infosys has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 53,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.7% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

