Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS.

INFY stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.97. 539,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,683,302. Infosys has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

