Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Indonesia Energy Corporation is an energy company. It is engaged in the oil and gas business primarily in Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation is based in Jakarta, Indonesia. “

Separately, Noble Financial raised shares of Indonesia Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Indonesia Energy stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 1,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,947. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.15. Indonesia Energy has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

