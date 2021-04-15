Immunodiagnostic Systems (LON:IDH) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $213.29

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC (LON:IDH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 213.29 ($2.79) and traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.35). Immunodiagnostic Systems shares last traded at GBX 182 ($2.38), with a volume of 22,167 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 213.05. The firm has a market cap of £52.95 million and a P/E ratio of 141.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

Immunodiagnostic Systems Company Profile (LON:IDH)

Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings PLC develops, manufactures, and sells in-vitro diagnostic tests to the clinical laboratory market in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets immunoassays and automated immunoanalyser technologies to provide diagnostic outcomes for patients.

