Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Gap Down to $39.50

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.50, but opened at $37.69. Immunocore shares last traded at $37.08, with a volume of 723 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on IMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.14.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

