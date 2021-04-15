ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 6.3%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) shares were up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.11. Approximately 18,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,519,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ImmunityBio stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

