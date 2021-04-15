Illuvium Price Tops $78.50 on Top Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for approximately $78.50 or 0.00124819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a total market cap of $46.02 million and approximately $698,721.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00068614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.34 or 0.00270856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.54 or 0.00752981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,785.42 or 0.99835210 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $543.02 or 0.00863460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,272 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

