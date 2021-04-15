iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Lifted to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ILIAF. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC raised shares of iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ILIAF opened at $189.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.73. iliad has a twelve month low of $181.50 and a twelve month high of $191.50.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

