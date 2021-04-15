IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS:IGSC opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. IGS Capital Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.48.
IGS Capital Group Company Profile
