IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Short Interest Down 83.3% in March

IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:IGSC opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.26. IGS Capital Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

IGS Capital Group Company Profile

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

