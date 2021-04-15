IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.23

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$40.23 and last traded at C$40.18, with a volume of 142127 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.49.

IGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$9.59 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0471791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Company Profile (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

