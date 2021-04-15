IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Down 4.4%

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.72 and last traded at $48.80. Approximately 666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 50,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.31.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 2,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $150,162.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $189,472.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,316 shares of company stock valued at $802,435 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IES during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in IES by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in IES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in IES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

