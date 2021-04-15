IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IDWM opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.39. IDW Media has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.95.

IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter. IDW Media had a negative return on equity of 158.24% and a negative net margin of 42.29%.

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides entertainment products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment, and CTM. The Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and board and tabletop games; and trades in paperback products.

