ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ICLR. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.27.

ICON Public stock opened at $196.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.76. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $145.11 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $760.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in ICON Public by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

