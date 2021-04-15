ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.49 Million

Analysts expect that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report $780.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $761.15 million and the highest is $800.00 million. ICON Public posted sales of $715.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $3.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.16 million. ICON Public had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.95%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in ICON Public by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $196.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.17 and its 200-day moving average is $196.76. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $145.11 and a 1-year high of $223.62.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

