ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $14.37

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $14.85. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 30,946 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 61.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 203,325 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 145.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 122.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 49,407 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 838.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 195,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICICI Bank during the third quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.