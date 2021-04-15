ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $14.37

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.37, but opened at $14.85. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 30,946 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
