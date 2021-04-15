ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Shares Down 0.9%

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.85 and last traded at $48.85. Approximately 713 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81.

About ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF)

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

