IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on IAC. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.58.

IAC stock opened at $248.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.36. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,366 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,005,000 after acquiring an additional 54,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

