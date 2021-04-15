HYCON (HYC) 1-Day Volume Tops $875,197.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $875,197.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003344 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.86 or 0.00188801 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000061 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,110,504 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,110,502 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

