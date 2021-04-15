Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,430,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,482. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Huntsman by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntsman by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Huntsman by 41.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 92,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Huntsman by 4,038.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 517,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 504,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

