Huntington National Bank Sells 835 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

ES opened at $88.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.85. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.