Huntington National Bank Sells 364 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $90.59 on Thursday. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day moving average is $87.53. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.44.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $1,001,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

