Huntington National Bank Sells 2,500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.68.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

