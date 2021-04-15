Huntington National Bank Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC opened at $40.27 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

